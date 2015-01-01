Abstract

Childhood and adolescence are key developmental periods in the life course for addressing mental health, and there is ample evidence to support significant, increased investment in mental health promotion for this group. However, there are gaps in evidence to inform how best to implement mental health promotion interventions at scale. In this review, we examined psychosocial interventions implemented with children (aged 5-10 years) and adolescents (aged 10-19 years), drawing on evidence from WHO guidelines. Most psychosocial interventions promoting mental health have been implemented in school settings, with some in family and community settings, by a range of delivery personnel. Mental health promotion interventions for younger ages have prioritised key social and emotional skills development, including self-regulation and coping; for older ages, additional skills include problem-solving and interpersonal skills. Overall, fewer interventions have been implemented in low- and middle-income countries. We identify cross-cutting areas affecting child and adolescent mental health promotion: understanding the problem scope; understanding which components work; understanding how and for whom interventions work in practice; and ensuring supportive infrastructure and political will. Additional evidence, including from participatory approaches, is required to tailor mental health promotive interventions to diverse groups' needs and support healthy life course trajectories for children and adolescents everywhere.

