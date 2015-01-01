|
Weidberg S, González-Roz A, Castaño Y, Secades-Villa R. Addict. Behav. 2023; 144: e107757.
37224581
BACKGROUND: Emotion dysregulation (ED) is a transdiagnostic variable that accounts for the onset and maintenance of mental health disorders. The interplay between ED, cannabis use and mental health has not been appraised in the young adult population and whether there are sex-dependent effects has yet to be examined. This study looked at whether ED mediates the association between past-month cannabis use and mental health, while considering sex as a moderator.
Young adults; Mental health; Cannabis; Emotion dysregulation; Sex