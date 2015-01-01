|
García-Pérez, Aonso-Diego G, Weidberg S, Secades-Villa R. Addict. Behav. 2023; 144: e107751.
BACKGROUND: The gateway hypothesis holds that the use of legal substances (i.e., tobacco and alcohol) increases the risk of initiating in cannabis use which, in turn, increases the chances of using other illegal substances. The validity of this hypothesis has been the subject of intense debate in recent years, finding sequences with a different order. Moreover, this pattern has been scarcely studied in Spain, where characteristics related to cannabis use are meaningfully different to other countries. This study aims to examine the gateway effects of cannabis towards other legal and illegal substances in Spanish adolescents.
Adolescents; Cannabis; Gateway; Spanish; Substances