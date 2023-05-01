Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Pediatric ocular trauma is a common complaint in pediatric emergency departments (ED) and is a major cause of acquired monocular blindness. However, data on its epidemiology and management in the ED are lacking. The objective of this study was to describe the characteristics and management of pediatric ocular trauma patients who visited a Japanese pediatric emergency department (ED).



METHODS: The present, retrospective, observational study was conducted in a pediatric ED in Japan between March 2010 and March 2021. Children younger than 16 years who visited our pediatric ED and received the diagnosis of ocular trauma were included. ED visits for follow-up examinations for the same complaint were excluded. The patients' sex, age, arrival time, mechanism of injury, signs and symptoms, examinations, diagnosis, history of urgent ophthalmological consultation, outcomes, and ophthalmological complications were extracted from electronic medical records.



RESULTS: In total, 469 patients were included; of these, 318 (68%) were male, and the median age was 7.3 years. The incident leading to trauma occurred most frequently at home (26%) and most often involved being struck in the eye (34%). In 20% of the cases, the eye was struck by some body part. Tests performed in the ED included visual acuity testing (44%), fluorescein staining (27%), and computed tomography (19%). Thirty-seven (8%) patients underwent a procedure in the ED. Most patients had a closed globe injury (CGI), with only two (0.4%) having an open globe injury (OGI). Eighty-five (18%) patients required an urgent ophthalmological referral, and 12 (3%) required emergency surgery. Ophthalmological complications occurred in only seven patients (2%).



CONCLUSION: Most cases of pediatric ocular trauma seen in the pediatric ED were CGI, with only a few cases leading to emergency surgery or ophthalmological complications. Pediatric ocular trauma can be safely managed by pediatric emergency physicians.

