Cordingley DM, Cornish SM. Appl. Physiol. Nutr. Metab. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, National Research Council of Canada)
37222426
We would like to thank Wang et al. (2023) for their interest in our narrative review on the efficacy of aerobic exercise in individuals who are symptomatic following a concussion (Cordingley and Cornish 2022). We agree with them that there is evidence suggesting that abnormalities in brain physiology may persist beyond the clinical manifestations after a concussion (Pasternak and Abcejo 2020) and that a biomarker to determine physiological recovery would be a benefit to patients as well as clinicians. However, there is a lack of research investigating the influence of sub-symptom threshold aerobic exercise on physiological biomarkers of recovery following concussion. Additionally, we recognize that although biomarkers and advanced neuroimaging are showing promise in research, the clinical utility of these measures require further investigation (McCrea et al. 2017). Therefore, although sub-symptom threshold aerobic exercise appears to improve symptoms and time to clinical recovery, it is unknown what effect (if any) it has on the recovery of concussion-induced abnormalities in brain physiology that may persist beyond clinical recovery. Therefore, clinical judgment of a medical doctor that considers all medical history and information on follow up should determine when an individual can return to physical activities (McCrory et al. 2017; Reed et al. 2022).
