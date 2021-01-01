Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Traumatic brain injury is a substantial cause of mortality and morbidity with a higher burden in low and middle-income countries due to healthcare systems that are unable to deliver effectively the acute and long-term care the patients require. Besides its burden, there is little information on traumatic brain injury-related mortality in Ethiopia, especially in the region. Therefore, this study aimed to assess the incidence and predictors of mortality among traumatic brain injury patients admitted to comprehensive specialized hospitals in the Amhara region, northwest Ethiopia, 2022.



METHODS: An institution-based retrospective follow-up study was conducted among 544 traumatic brain injury patients admitted from January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021. A simple random sampling method was used. Data were extracted using a pre-tested and structured data abstraction sheet. Data were entered, coded, and cleaned into EPi-info version 7.2.0.1 software and exported to STATA version 14.1 for analysis. The Weibull regression model was fitted to determine the association between time to death and covariates. Variables with a P-value < 0.05 were declared statistically significant.



RESULTS: The overall incidence of mortality among traumatic brain injury patients was 1.23 per 100 person-day observation [95% (CI: 1.0, 1.5)] with a median survival time of 106 (95% CI: 60, 121) days. Age [AHR: 1.08 (95% CI; 1.06, 1.1)], severe traumatic brain injury [AHR: 10 (95% CI; 3.55, 28.2)], moderate traumatic brain injury [AHR: 9.2 (95% CI 2.97, 29)], hypotension [AHR: 6.9 (95% CI; 2.8, 17.1)], coagulopathy [AHR: 2.55 (95% CI: 1.27, 5.1)], hyperthermia [AHR: 2.79 (95% CI; 1.4, 5.5)], and hyperglycemia [AHR: 2.28 (95% CI; 1.13, 4.6)] were positively associated with mortality while undergoing neurosurgery were negatively associated with mortality [AHR: 0.47 (95% CI; 0.27-0 0.82)].



CONCLUSION: The overall incidence of mortality was found to be high. Age, severe and moderate traumatic brain injury, hypotension at admission, coagulopathy, presence of associated aspiration pneumonia, undergoing a neurosurgical procedure, episode of hyperthermia, and hyperglycemia during hospitalization were the independent predictors of time to death. Therefore, interventions to reduce mortality should focus on the prevention of primary injury and secondary brain injury.

