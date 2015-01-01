Abstract

BACKGROUND: Every year, drug poisoning is the most prevalent reason for referring patients to medical centers. This study aimed to evaluation of morphine, methadone, digoxin, and dronabinol poisoning in Shahid Mostafa Khomeini Hospital in Ilam.



METHODS: In this In this Cross-sectional study, patient samples suspected of morphine, methadone, digoxin, and dronabinol poisoning referred to the toxicology laboratory of Ilam University of Medical Sciences were analyzed using the HPLC method, and the results were analysed using SPSS software.



RESULTS: Results showed that the percentage of drug use is greater in men than in women. The highest percentage of morphine and methadone poisonings were detected in those under the age of 40, whereas the highest percentage of digoxin poisonings were recorded in those over the age of 80. As a result, the average age of digoxin users was substantially greater in men than in women. Methadone consumers showed significantly greater blood levels than others. In addition, there was a significant difference (P<0.01) in blood levels between men and women who used morphine.



CONCLUSION: In general, it is important to understand the status of drug poisoning with drugs such as morphine, methadone, digoxin, and dronabinol, as well as the prognosis associated with the treatment process of such poisoning.

