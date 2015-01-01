Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child welfare agencies commonly seek to use evidence-based programs (EBPs) for their demonstrated results. Challenges remain in adapting programs to fit for Indigenous populations. We suggest that relationality holds promise as a guide in the implementation of EBPs with Indigenous families and children.



OBJECTIVE: We provide the story of a culturally integrated implementation of the EBP, Strengthening Families Program (SFP), with Indigenous families. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Insights from the staff who implemented SFP, project leadership and a community steering committee were brought together to create the collective implementation story.



METHODS: A relational approach was used in thematic analysis with a focus on the three Rs - responsibility, respect, and reciprocity- that support Indigenous knowledge organization.



RESULTS: Findings offer insight into cultural integrations in the implementation of SFP. The program centered Indigenous and community identities through meals, gifts, parenting practice examples and discussions tailored by each group of families and staff. Practices related to responsibility, respect and reciprocity each proved to be essential concepts in the relationship building among caregivers, children, SFP staff, project leadership, and community supporters that led to program success.



CONCLUSION: Cultural integration created a space that reflected Indigenous knowledge relationality. It respected the uniqueness among groups of families who participated in the evidence-based SFP. Our story supports the importance of having Indigenous staff and group leaders to guide cultural integration in relationship with tribal communities.

Language: en