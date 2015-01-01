|
Raskin SA, DeJoie O, Edwards C, Ouchida C, Moran J, White O, Mordasiewicz M, Anika D, Njoku B. Clin. Neuropsychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
37222525
OBJECTIVE: The potential for traumatic brain injury (TBI) to occur as the result of intimate partner violence (IPV) has received increased interest in recent years. This study sought to investigate the possible occurrence of TBI in a group of women who survived IPV and to measure the specific profile of cognitive deficits using standardized neuropsychological measures.
intimate partner violence; Traumatic brain injury; domestic violence; cognitive deficits; executive functions; memory; non-fatal strangulation