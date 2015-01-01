Abstract

BACKGROUND: Saw injuries are common, with more 75 000 occurring each year in the United States alone. While these injuries occur frequently, management strategies are not universally agreed upon, and data regarding outcomes and complications are lacking. We propose to provide a comprehensive picture of upper extremity saw injury patterns, management strategies, complications, and outcomes.



METHODS: Patients presenting to a single level 1 trauma center between 2012 and2019 with upper extremity laceration, crush, or amputation were identified. In all, 10 721 patients were reviewed, and those without wood saw injuries were excluded. Patient demographic information, injury details, management strategy, and outcomes were collected.



RESULTS: In all, 283 upper extremity wood saw injuries were analyzed. Injuries most commonly affected the fingers (92.2%), and the frequencies of simple lacerations and complicated injuries were nearly identical. The table saw was the most commonly implicated saw (48%) with more than half of the injuries being complicated, the most common being bone injury. Most patients were treated nonsurgically (81.3%), with the majority undergoing wound care in the emergency department followed by home antibiotics (68.2%). Subsequent complications were exceedingly rare (4.2%), with wound infection occurring in 5 patients. Amputations occurred in 19.4% of patients, leading to permanent functional impairment.



CONCLUSIONS: Wood saw injuries are common, generating functional and financial burden. While injuries range in severity, management can typically be conducted within the emergency department with local wound care and outpatient oral antibiotics. Injury complications and long-term issues are rare. Ongoing efforts to promote saw safety are required to minimize the burden of these injuries.

