Abstract

Non-accidental burns (NABs) in children had some adverse effects, such as severe burns, requiring skin grafting, and mortality. Previous studies reported NABs in the form of neglect, suspected abuse, and child abuse. Also, different statistics were estimated for the prevalence of NABs in children. Therefore, the current study aimed to comprehensively review and summarise the literature on the prevalence of NABs in children. Also, factors related to NABs as a secondary aim were considered in this review. Keywords combined using Boolean operators and searches were performed in international electronic databases, such as Scopus, PubMed, and Web of Science. Only studies in English were considered from the earliest to 1 March 2023. The analysis was performed using STATA software version 14. Finally, 29 articles were retrieved for the quantitative analysis.



RESULTS found that the prevalence of child abuse, suspected abuse, neglect, 'child abuse or suspect abused', and 'abuse, suspect abused, or neglect' was 6% (ES: 0.06, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.05-0.07), 12% (ES: 0.12, 95% CI: 0.09-0.15), 21% (ES: 0.21, 95% CI: 0.07-0.35), 8% (ES: 0.08, 95% CI: 0.07-0.09), and 15% (ES: 0.15, 95% CI: 0.13-0.16) among burns victims, respectively. Also, factors related to NABs are categorised into age and gender, agent and area of burns, and family features. Considering the results of the current study, planning for rapid diagnosis and designing a process to manage NABs in children is necessary.

