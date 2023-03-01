|
Hamza Hermis A, Tehrany PM, Hosseini SJ, Firooz M, Hosseini SR, Jamshidbeigi A, Zaboli Mahdiabadi M, Ghorbani Vajargah P, Mollaei A, Karkhah S, Takasi P, Alizadeh Otaghvar H, Farzan R. Int. Wound J. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
37224877
Non-accidental burns (NABs) in children had some adverse effects, such as severe burns, requiring skin grafting, and mortality. Previous studies reported NABs in the form of neglect, suspected abuse, and child abuse. Also, different statistics were estimated for the prevalence of NABs in children. Therefore, the current study aimed to comprehensively review and summarise the literature on the prevalence of NABs in children. Also, factors related to NABs as a secondary aim were considered in this review. Keywords combined using Boolean operators and searches were performed in international electronic databases, such as Scopus, PubMed, and Web of Science. Only studies in English were considered from the earliest to 1 March 2023. The analysis was performed using STATA software version 14. Finally, 29 articles were retrieved for the quantitative analysis.
Language: en
burn; child abuse; paediatric; neglect; non-accidental burn