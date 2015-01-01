|
Schick MR, Hostetler KL, Kirk-Provencher KT, Spillane NS. J. Ethn. Subst. Abuse 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37222686
OBJECTIVES: Depression, alcohol use, and alcohol-related consequences are experienced disproportionately by American Indian (AI) adolescents. The co-occurrence of depression and alcohol use is clinically relevant, as it is associated with increased risk for suicide, among other negative consequences. Understanding how the association between depressive symptoms and alcohol use and related consequences is influenced by gender is important to understand for whom intervention efforts might be particularly relevant. Thus, the present study seeks to evaluate gender differences in these associations among AI adolescents.
adolescent; alcohol use; depressive symptoms; American Indian; alcohol-related consequences