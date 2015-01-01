|
Taskapilioglu MO, Ozmarasali AI, Balci M, Ocakoglu G. Turk. Neurosurg. 2023; 33(3): 447-450.
(Copyright © 2023, Turkish Neurosurgical Society)
37222012
AIM: To understand the changing trends in pediatric head injury in a university hospital comparing two decades. MATERIAL AND METHODS: The medical records of pediatric patients hospitalized for head injuries were evaluated retrospectively between 2000 and 2020 to investigate the epidemiological differences between decades. The patient files were evaluated in terms of age, sex, mechanism of trauma, whether there was additional trauma, radiological findings, Glasgow coma score (GCS), and Rankin scores.
Adolescent; Child; Humans; Child, Preschool; Accidents, Traffic; Hospitalization; Retrospective Studies; Turkey; *Craniocerebral Trauma