SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Li H, Mu X, Wang H, Gong Y. Am. J. Health Behav. 2023; 47(2): 280-289.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, PNG Publications)

DOI

10.5993/AJHB.47.2.8

PMID

37226345

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: In this study, we evaluated the evaluate the psychological loads of psychiatric nurses and analyzed the influencing factors of these loads in nurse-patient communication.

METHODS: We used a convenience sampling method to select 400 psychiatric nurses from 5 tertiary psychiatric hospitals in Hebei, Jiangsu and Guangdong between April 5, 2020 and March 5, 2022 to participate. All participants were interviewed using a self-developed psychiatric nurse-patient communication event questionnaire and a 12-item general health questionnaire (GHQ-12).

RESULTS: The nurses' mean GHQ-12 score for psychiatric nurse-patient communication was 5.12±3.89 points, and generally, the psychological load was at a moderately high level. Among them, 196 (49.00%) had a high psychological load. The top 5 types of violence from patients or families towards the psychiatric nurses in the past month were injuries, verbal abuse, difficulties, work obstruction, and threatening intimidation. The most frequent factors in nurse-patient communication stress events were being worried about errors and accidents at work, being worried about not facing patient's emotional problems properly, and concern that they lacked communication skills about specific psychiatric symptoms. A multiple linear regression analysis showed that the important predictors of a high psychological load in psychiatric nurses included being male, having greater education, having worked a high number of years, having a high nurse characteristic factor load score, having a high environmental and social support factor load score, and experiencing workplace violence.

CONCLUSION: The psychological load of psychiatric nurses is generally at a moderately high level and is directly related to gender, the number of working years, whether nurses have received professional systematic training, the frequency of workplace violence factors, nurses' characteristics, and environmental and social support scores. Accordingly, we should take note of these areas and improve them.


Language: en

Keywords

Communication; Humans; Female; Male; Emergencies; *Cognitive Dysfunction; *Public Health; Adaptation, Psychological

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print