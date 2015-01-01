Abstract

BACKGROUND: Trauma is the second most common cause of limb loss in the United States (US), second only to vascular disease. The aim of this study was to evaluate the demographics and commercial products associated with traumatic amputations in the United States.



METHODS: The National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) database was analyzed from 2012 to 2021 to identify patients presenting to the Emergency Department (ED) with the diagnosis of amputation. Additional variables included patient demographics, body part amputated, commercial products associated with amputation, and ED treatment disposition.



RESULTS: A total of 7323 patients diagnosed with amputation were identified in the NEISS database. Amputations were most frequent in the 0-5 years age group, followed by 51-55 years. More males than females suffered an amputation during the study period (77% vs 22%). Most patients were Caucasian. Fingers were most frequently amputated (91%), followed by toes (5%). Most injuries occurred in the home (56%). The top commercial product behind these traumatic amputations was doors (18%), followed by bench or table saws (14%) and power lawn mowers (6%). Over 70% of patients were able to be treated and released from the ED, while 22% required hospitalization and 5% were transferred to another facility.



DISCUSSION: Traumatic amputations can cause significant injuries. A better understanding of the incidence and mechanisms behind traumatic amputations may help with injury prevention. Pediatric patients had a high incidence of traumatic amputations, which warrants further research and dedication to injury prevention in this vulnerable group.

