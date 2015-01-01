|
Bhattarai U, Acharya A, Shrestha RS, Gautam A, Anand A, Manandhar S, Sharma SK. Ann. Med. Surg. (Lond.) 2023; 85(5): 1919-1922.
(Copyright © 2023, Surgical Associates, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
37228939
Delayed reaction following mass hornet envenomation is associated with various clinical manifestations. CASE PRESENTATION: The authors present a case of a 24-year-old male from eastern Nepal, who presented following mass envenomation by hornet stings. He had progressive yellowish discoloration of skin and sclera, myalgia, fever, and dizziness. He had passage of tea-coloured urine followed by anuria. Laboratory investigations suggested acute kidney injury, rhabdomyolysis, and acute liver injury. The authors managed the patient with supportive measures and haemodialysis. There was complete recovery of liver and renal function in the patient.
acute kidney injury; case reports; delayed reaction; hornet stings