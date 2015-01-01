Abstract

Penetrating chest injuries are mainly caused by gunshot trauma and stab injuries. These lead to damage to the vital structures, which requires a multidisciplinary approach for management. CASE PRESENTATION: We present a case of an accidental gunshot injury (GSI) to the chest resulting in left-sided hemopneumothorax, left lung contusion, and D11 burst fracture with spinal cord injury. The patient underwent thoracotomy to remove the bullet along with instrumentation and fixation of the D11 burst fracture. CLINICAL DISCUSSION: Penetrating trauma to the chest requires prompt resuscitation and stabilization with eventual definitive care. Most GSIs to the chest require chest tube insertion, which helps to create negative pressure in the chest cavity, allowing adequate time for the expansion of the lungs.



CONCLUSION: GSIs to the chest could give rise to life-threatening conditions. However, the patient must be stabilized for at least 48 h before performing any surgical repair to ensure that there are fewer complications following surgery.

