Adam CE, Fitzpatrick AL, Leary CS, Hajat A, Ilango SD, Park C, Phelan EA, Semmens EO. BMC Geriatr. 2023; 23(1): e328.
37231344
BACKGROUND: Although slow gait speed is an established risk factor for falls, few studies have evaluated change in gait speed as a predictor of falls or considered variability in effects by cognitive status. Change in gait speed may be a more useful metric because of its potential to identify decline in function. In addition, older adults with mild cognitive impairment are at an elevated risk of falls. The purpose of this research was to quantify the association between 12-month change in gait speed and falls in the subsequent 6 months among older adults with and without mild cognitive impairment.
Falls; Change in gait speed; Mild cognitive impairment