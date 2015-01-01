Abstract

BACKGROUND: The extent to which depression is associated with somatic complaints in children from the English-speaking Caribbean and Latin America is not well established.



OBJECTIVE: We sought to explore the association between depressive and somatic symptoms among children from the English-speaking Caribbean and Latin America, while accounting for age, sex, socioeconomic status, cultural background, and anxiety score.



METHOD: 1541 elementary school children, ages 9-12 years, from the English-speaking Caribbean and Latin America completed the Adolescent Depression Rating Scale (ARDS), the Numeric 0-10 Anxiety Self-Report Scale and the Children's Somatic Symptom Inventory-24 (CSSI-24). T-tests and ANOVA's were used to compare CSSI-24 and ARDS scores among countries, and the CSSI-24 scores of children with (ARDS ≥ 4) and without likely clinically significant depression. Regression analyses assessed possible predictors of CSSI-24 score.



RESULTS: Depressive and somatic symptom scores were highest among the Jamaican children and lowest among the Colombian children (p <.001). Children with likely clinically significant depression exhibited higher mean somatic symptom scores (p <.001). Depressive symptom scores predicted somatic symptom scores (p <.001).



CONCLUSIONS: Depressive symptoms were a strong predictor of reporting somatic symptoms. Knowledge of this association may facilitate better recognition of depression among youth.

Language: en