Citation
Liu Q, Nestor BA, Eckstrand KL, Cole DA. Cultur. Divers. Ethnic Minor. Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Society for the Psychological Study of Ethnic Minority Issues; American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
37227853
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Non-White sexual minorities experience disproportionate adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and adulthood discrimination, as compared to their White or heterosexual counterparts. These stressors lead to increased psychological distress and worsened clinical outcomes, including suicidality. Minority stress theory posits that systemic marginalization, as experienced by minoritized individuals, leads to distress. Intersectionality theory suggests that marginalization compounds over time for individuals with intersectional minority identities. Yet, the mechanisms underlying the stress proliferation process for individuals with intersectional minority identities remain largely unexamined.
Language: en