Abstract

The recognition and reporting of child abuse and neglect continues to be a challenge in the healthcare setting. All healthcare providers, including dentists, should be aware of the high prevalence of orofacial injuries and conditions that are concerning for abuse and neglect. Sentinel injuries may appear trivial and do not require medical attention, but are unlikely caused by accidental mechanisms and, if not properly identified, often precede more severe abusive injuries. Concerning orofacial findings can manifest as bruising, eye injuries, intraoral injuries, pharyngeal perforations, facial bone fractures, and sexually transmitted infections. Abusive caregivers are likely to give inadequate explanations or no history at all to explain concerning findings. Medical providers' failure to make mandated reports about their concerns to the appropriate agencies can have significant long-term impacts on the physical and psychological well-being of children.

