García-Mingo M, Martín-Fernández M, Gutiérrez-Abejón E, Alvarez FJ. Front. Public Health 2023; 11: e1178300.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Editorial Office)
37228715
OBJECTIVE: Driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs impairs skills essential for safe driving, increases the risk of being involved in a traffic accident and is particularly prevalent in Spain. The aim is to assess the prevalence of positive substance driving cases, what factors may be associated with driving after substance use, and the evolution of the progress in the prevalence of drug use among drivers in drivers based on the 2008, 2013, 2018, and 2021 studies. STUDY DESIGN AND SETTING: The present study was conducted in a representative sample of Spanish drivers in 2021 for alcohol (breath) and psychoactive substances [oral fluid (OF)]. The sample size was 2980 drivers, mostly males (76.5%) with a mean age of 41.35 ± 13.34 years.
Language: en
alcohol; cannabis; oral fluid; breath alcohol concentration; cocaine; driving under the influence; psychotropic drugs; street drug testing