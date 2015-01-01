Abstract

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a significant cause of mortality and morbidity worldwide resulting from falls, car accidents, sports, and blast injuries. TBI is characterized by severe, life-threatening consequences due to neuroinflammation in the brain. Contact and collision sports lead to higher disability and death rates among young adults. Unfortunately, no therapy or drug protocol currently addresses the complex pathophysiology of TBI, leading to the long-term chronic neuroinflammatory assaults. However, the immune response plays a crucial role in tissue-level injury repair. This review aims to provide a better understanding of TBI's immunobiology and management protocols from an immunopathological perspective. It further elaborates on the risk factors, disease outcomes, and preclinical studies to design precisely targeted interventions for enhancing TBI outcomes.

Language: en