Citation
Bauer MEE, Pike I. Inj. Prev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
37230734
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Unintentional injuries are a leading cause of children's hospitalisations and death globally and are thus a pressing public health concern. Fortunately, they are largely preventable, and understanding children's perspectives on safe and dangerous outdoor play can help educators and researchers identify ways to mitigate the likelihood of their occurrence. Problematically, children's perspectives are rarely included in injury prevention scholarship. In this study, we acknowledge children's right to have their voices heard by exploring the perspectives on safe and dangerous play and injury of 13 children in Metro Vancouver, Canada.
Language: en
Keywords
Child; Qualitative research; Pain; Playground