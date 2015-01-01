Abstract

Non-suicidal self-harm has been increasing in young people over the last decade leading to several self-help interventions being developed. Self-help toolkits are given a variety of names, such as 'hope box' and 'self-soothe kit', but all seek to provide young people with the tools to manage thoughts to self-harm by bringing together a collection of personal items, distress tolerance activities and help-seeking prompts. They represent a low-cost, low-burden and accessible intervention. This study explored what child and adolescent mental health professionals working with young people are currently recommending as the content of these self-help toolkits. A questionnaire was sent to child and adolescent mental health services and residential units across England and received 251 responses from professionals. Sixty-six per cent described self-help tool kits as being effective or very effective for helping young people manage self-harm urges. The content was categorized into sensory items (subcategorized by sense), distraction activities, relaxation and mindfulness activities, seeking positives and coping strategies, with the caveat that all toolkits should be individualized. The results of this study help to inform the future manualization of the use of self-help toolkits in clinical practice as a self-harm intervention for children and young people.

