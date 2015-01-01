Abstract

Mortality associated with burn injuries is declining with improved critical care. However, patients admitted with concurrent substance use have increased risk of complications and poor outcomes. The impact of alcohol and methamphetamine use on acute burn resuscitation has been described in single center studies, however, has not been studied since implementation of computerized decision support for resuscitation. Patients were evaluated based presence of alcohol, with a minimum blood alcohol level of 0.10, or positive methamphetamines on urine drug screen. Fluid volumes and urine output were examined over 48 hours. A total of 296 patients were analyzed. 37 (12.5%) were positive for methamphetamine use, 50 (16.9%) were positive for alcohol use, and 209 (70.1%) with negative for both. Patients positive for methamphetamine received a mean of 5.30 ±2.63 cc/kg/TBSA, patients positive for alcohol received a mean of 5.41 ±2.49 cc/kg/TBSA, and patients with neither received a mean of 4.33 ±1.79 cc/kg/TBSA. Patients with methamphetamine or alcohol use had significantly higher fluid requirements. In the first 6 hours patients with alcohol use had significantly higher urinary output in comparison to patients with methamphetamine use which had similar output to patients negative for both substances. This study demonstrated that patients with alcohol and methamphetamine use had statistically significantly greater fluid resuscitation requirements compared to patients without. The effects of alcohol as a diuretic align with previous literature. However, patients with methamphetamine lack the increased urinary output as a cause for their increased fluid requirements.

