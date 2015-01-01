|
Luo ML, Zhu XW, Lian SL. J. Genet. Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
37229718
Bullying victimization is associated with sleep disturbance. The present study aimed to investigate the impact of bullying victimization on sleep disturbance, and the moderating effect of mindfulness on this association, also exploring differences across sex. A sample of 420 Chinese children (Mage = 9.60, SD age = 1.11, 48.10% girls) in grade 3 to grade 6 were recruited to complete the revised Bully/Victim Questionnaire, the Chinese version of Pittsburg Sleep Quality Index, the Child and Adolescent Mindfulness Measure, as well as the Family Affluence Scale.
Language: en
mindfulness; bullying disturbance; sex difference; Sleep disturbance