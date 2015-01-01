Abstract

In COVID's immediate wake, the 2020 death toll from a different enemy of the public's health - gun violence - ticked up by 15 percent in the United States from the previous year. Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court issued an opinion in Caniglia v. Strom that will allow people who have recently threatened suicide - with a gun - to keep unsecured guns in their home unless police take time to obtain a search warrant to remove them.

Language: en