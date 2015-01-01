|
Ward JA, Uzzi M, Hudson T, Webster DW, Crifasi CK. J. Law Med. Ethics 2023; 51(1): 14-31.
(Copyright © 2023, American Society of Law, Medicine and Ethics, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
37226750
Motivated by disparities in gun violence, sharp increases in gun ownership, and a changing gun policy landscape, we conducted a nationally representative survey of U.S. adults (n=2,778) in 2021 to compare safety-related views of white, Black, and Hispanic gun owners and non-owners. Black gun owners were most aware of homicide disparities and least expecting of personal safety improvements from gun ownership or more permissive gun carrying. Non-owner views differed. Health equity and policy opportunities are discussed.
Language: en
Homicide; Adult; Firearms; Humans; Ownership; *Gun Violence; *Health Equity; Gun-Related Beliefs; Health Equity; Health Status Disparities; Hispanic or Latino; Personal Safety; Public Opinion