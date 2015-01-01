SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ward JA, Uzzi M, Hudson T, Webster DW, Crifasi CK. J. Law Med. Ethics 2023; 51(1): 14-31.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, American Society of Law, Medicine and Ethics, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1017/jme.2023.38

PMID

37226750

PMCID

PMC10209993

Abstract

Motivated by disparities in gun violence, sharp increases in gun ownership, and a changing gun policy landscape, we conducted a nationally representative survey of U.S. adults (n=2,778) in 2021 to compare safety-related views of white, Black, and Hispanic gun owners and non-owners. Black gun owners were most aware of homicide disparities and least expecting of personal safety improvements from gun ownership or more permissive gun carrying. Non-owner views differed. Health equity and policy opportunities are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

Homicide; Adult; Firearms; Humans; Ownership; *Gun Violence; *Health Equity; Gun-Related Beliefs; Health Equity; Health Status Disparities; Hispanic or Latino; Personal Safety; Public Opinion

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print