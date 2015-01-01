Abstract

The United States is distinct among high-income countries for its problem with gun violence, with Americans 25 times more likely to be killed by gun homicide than people in other high-income countries.(1) Suicides make up a majority of annual gun deaths - though that gap is closing as homicides are on the rise - and the U.S. accounts for 35% of global firearm suicides despite making up only 4% of the world's population.(2) More concerning, gun deaths are only getting worse. In 2021, firearm fatalities approached 50,000, the highest we have seen in at least 40 years.(3) The increase in homicides in conjunction with lower crime overall further suggests an problem specifically with guns.(4) As devastating as these deaths are, it does not come close to encompassing the mass toll of America's gun violence epidemic - a toll that disproportionately impacts people of color, with the Black community suffering at the highest rates. A broader and more accurate view of what constitutes gun violence must become a part of the national discourse if we are going to develop effective strategies to combat this crisis.(5).

