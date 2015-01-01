|
Elgaddal N. MMWR Morb. Mortal. Wkly. Rep. 2023; 72(21): e591.
(in public domain)
37228021
In 2021, among adults aged ≥18 years, women were more likely to take prescription medication for depression than were men (13.8% versus 7.0%). This pattern was found among non-Hispanic White (White) (18.1% versus 8.5%) and Hispanic or Latino (8.0% versus 3.7%) adults, but differences by sex were not statistically significant among non-Hispanic Black or African American (Black) (6.7% versus 5.6%) and non-Hispanic Asian (Asian) (4.0% versus 2.4%) adults. Among men, Asian adults were less likely than White and Black adults to take prescription medication for depression, but the difference compared with Hispanic adults was not statistically significant. Among women, Asian adults were the least likely to take prescription medication for depression.
