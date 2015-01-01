|
Citation
St Cyr K, Kurdyak P, Smith PM, Mahar AL. Occup. Environ. Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
37230751
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Previous research comparing veteran and civilian mental health (MH) outcomes often assumes stable rates of MH service use over time and relies on standardisation or restriction to adjust for differences in baseline characteristics. We aimed to explore the stability of MH service use in the first 5 years following release from the Canadian Armed Forces and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and to demonstrate the impact of using increasingly stringent matching criteria on effect estimates when comparing veterans with civilians, using incident outpatient MH encounters as an example.
Language: en
Keywords
mental health; health services research; veterans