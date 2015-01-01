Abstract

BACKGROUND: Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) is a significant public health problem often associated with serious mental health and physical health implications. Substance use disorders (SUDs) are one of the most common comorbidities among women with IPV, increasing risk of subsequent IPV.



METHODS: The current study examined the feasibility, acceptability, and preliminary effectiveness of a brief computerized intervention to reduce alcohol and drug use among women with IPV. Fifty women with recent IPV and alcohol and drug use risk were recruited from domestic violence shelters and randomized to the experimental computerized intervention or to an attention and time control condition. The primary outcome was percent heavy drinking or drug using days in 3 month increments over the 6 months after leaving the shelter. Receipt of substance use services and IPV severity were evaluated as secondary outcomes.



RESULTS: The computerized intervention was feasible and acceptable, with high (n = 20, 80%) completion rates, engagement with the intervention, and satisfaction scores. As expected in this pilot trial, there were no significant differences between conditions in percent heavy drinking/drug using days or receipt of substance use services and large individual differences in outcomes. For example, receipt of substance use services decreased by a mean of 0.05 times/day from the baseline to the 6-month time period in the control condition (range -1.00 to +0.55) and increased by a mean of 0.06 times/day in the intervention condition (range -0.13 to +0.89). There were large decreases in IPV severity over time in both conditions, but directions of differences favored the control condition for IPV severity.



CONCLUSION: A computerized intervention to reduce the risk of alcohol/drug use and subsequent IPV is feasible and acceptable among residents of a domestic violence shelter. A fully powered trial is needed to conclusively evaluate outcomes.

Language: en