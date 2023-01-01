Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to propose clusters of the association between childhood trauma and resilience in nursing students and to examine their mental health according to these clusters.



METHOD: A cross-sectional study was carried out between September 2018 and May 2019. A total of 1,245 undergraduate nursing students (104 male, 1,141 female) were enrolled in a medical university in East China to complete the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire, Connor-Davidson Resilience Scale, Self-Rating Anxiety Scale, and Self-Rating Depression Scale.



RESULTS: The cluster analysis identified three clusters as follows: the self-healing group (40.7%), the mildly traumatized with low resiliency group (22.2%), and the healthy group (37.1%). The logistic regression analysis revealed that the levels of anxiety and depression significantly differed between the three clusters, with the mildly traumatized with low resiliency group having the highest odds to have anxiety and depression.



CONCLUSION: This study identified three clusters of the association between childhood trauma and resilience in undergraduate nursing students and indicated that each cluster was associated with a different level of anxiety and depression. The unique characteristics of the three clusters may help identify and develop appropriate interventions to promote the mental health of undergraduate nursing students. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

