Abstract

Falls are common events in older people, with physical and psychological consequences, reducing the quality of life and increasing healthcare costs. At the same time, falls are preventable even through public health strategies. In this exercise-related experience, a team of experts identified effective, sustainable, and transferable fall prevention interventions and created an intervention manual through a co-creation process using the Ipest model. The Ipest model involves the engagement of stakeholders at different levels to produce supporting tools for healthcare professionals, based on scientific evidence, economically sustainable, and transferable to different contexts and/or populations with minimal adaptations.

Language: it