SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Campani D, Caristia S. Recenti. Prog. Med. 2023; 114(6): 377-379.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Pensiero Scientifico Editore)

DOI

10.1701/4042.40234

PMID

37229688

Abstract

Falls are common events in older people, with physical and psychological consequences, reducing the quality of life and increasing healthcare costs. At the same time, falls are preventable even through public health strategies. In this exercise-related experience, a team of experts identified effective, sustainable, and transferable fall prevention interventions and created an intervention manual through a co-creation process using the Ipest model. The Ipest model involves the engagement of stakeholders at different levels to produce supporting tools for healthcare professionals, based on scientific evidence, economically sustainable, and transferable to different contexts and/or populations with minimal adaptations.


Language: it
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print