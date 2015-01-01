SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Barkus E. UCL Open Environ. 2022; 4: e002.

(Copyright © 2022, UCL Press)

10.14324/111.444/ucloe.100002

37228480

PMC10208343

The article provides commentary on Wong et al.'s investigation of the relationship between schizotypal traits, social mistrust and aggression, mental and physical health outcomes across three waves of data collection commencing in April 2020. The researchers aimed to consider the nature of the relationship between these variables and the stability of these relationships as coronavirus (Covid-19) restrictions fluctuated over time. Their results suggested that loneliness reflects a hub which links the trait variables of schizotypal and social mistrust to aggression and mental and physical health symptoms. Their network did not vary by demographic factors nor wave of data collection, suggesting that stable individual differences were driving results. Their results propose that interventions which increase social connection could provide positive health benefits as well as decreasing aggression (via reductions in social mistrust). Their data contributes to understanding about how schizotypal traits link to outcomes under conditions of social stress.


mental health; longitudinal; depression; anxiety; Covid-19; health; loneliness; community consultation; design interventions; green infrastructure; multi-functional benefits; schizotypy; sleep; social value; stakeholders; stress

