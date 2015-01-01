|
Citation
Lee JH, Kim MJ, Park YS, Kim EN, Chung HS, Chung SP. Yonsei Med. J. 2023; 64(6): 404-412.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Yonsei University)
DOI
PMID
37226567
Abstract
PURPOSE: Most bee sting injuries are benign, although sometimes they can result in life threatening outcomes, such as anaphylaxis and death. The purpose of this study was to investigate the epidemiologic status of bee sting injuries in Korea and to identify risk factors associated with severe systemic reactions (SSRs).
Language: en
Keywords
Male; Animals; risk factors; Retrospective Studies; Emergency Service, Hospital; *Anaphylaxis/epidemiology/etiology; *Insect Bites and Stings/complications/epidemiology; Bees; emergency departments; Hymenoptera; insect sting; Republic of Korea/epidemiology