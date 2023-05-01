Abstract

The aim of the present study was to determine the effects of binge drinking on anxiety-like, depression-like and social behavior. The participation of the corticotropin-releasing factor (CRF) receptors (CRF1 and CRF2) in these effects was also investigated. Therefore, male C57BL/6 mice were exposed to drinking in the dark, a classical animal model for binge drinking, and treated intracerebroventricularly (icv) with selective CRF1 antagonist antalarmin or selective CRF2 antagonist astressin(2)B, immediately or 24 hours after binge drinking. After 30 minutes, the animals were investigated in an elevated plus-maze test and a forced swim test for anxiety-like and depression-like signs, respectively. In addition, mice were tested in a three-chamber social interaction arena for sociability and preference for social novelty. Immediately after binge drinking mice exposed to alcohol expressed anxiolytic and antidepressant effects, which were reduced by astressin(2)B, but not antalarmin. Moreover, mice exposed to alcohol showed increased sociability and preference for social novelty immediately after binge drinking. In contrast, 24 hours after binge drinking mice exposed to alcohol presented anxiety-like and depression-like signs, which were reversed by antalarmin, but not astressin(2)B. However, mice exposed to alcohol did not show any significant change in social interaction after 24 hours. The present study demonstrates that alcohol exerts different effects on anxiety-like, depression-like and social behavior immediately and a day after binge drinking, and that the anxiolytic and antidepressant effects produced by binge drinking are mediated by CRF2, whereas the anxiety-like and depression-like signs observed the next day are promoted by CRF1.

Language: en