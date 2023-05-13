|
Fukuda S, Katauke T, Hattori S, Tanaka S, Kurushima Y, Arakawa Y, Ikeda N, Kinoshita H, Urayama M, Shimizu R, Anan T, Ifuku S, Shiwaku Y, Khan MSR, Kadoya Y. Behav. Sci. (Basel) 2023; 13(5).
37232628
Despite the attempt by the Japanese government to reduce alcohol consumption, reduction of alcohol consumption requires improvement. We explore this issue from the impulsivity perspective and investigate whether a causal relationship exists between impulsivity and drinking behavior. We used data from the Preference Parameter Study of Osaka University to capture respondents' drinking status. Our probit regression showed that procrastination, a proxy measure of impulsivity, was significantly associated with drinking behavior, while hyperbolic discounting, a direct measure of impulsivity, was insignificant. Our findings suggest that impulsive people will discount their health in the future; thus, the government should consider impulsivity in policymaking. For example, awareness programs should focus more on future healthcare costs from alcohol-related problems so that impulsive drinkers can understand how much they may need to spend in the future compared to current satisfaction with alcohol drinking.
alcohol; drinking; hyperbolic discounting; impulsivity; procrastination; sign effect