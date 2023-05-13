|
Kwon HJ, Oh J. Behav. Sci. (Basel) 2023; 13(5).
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
37232640
This study investigated how a fear of falling affects perceptions and behavioral intentions toward age-friendly home modification (AFHM) in older parents and adult children by integrating the theory of planned behavior (TPB) to explain AFHM decision-making processes and the protection motivation theory to explain the impact of a fear of falling on AFHM intention. The target population comprised older parents (≥75 years old) and adult children (45-64 years old) in Busan, South Korea (N = 600). The participants completed a self-administered questionnaire in March 2022. Independent t-test and path model analyses were conducted to compare primary constructs between older parents and adult children and analyze the relationships among a fear of falling, TPB components, and AFHM intention.
older adults; adult children; fear of falling; home modification; protection motivation theory; theory of planned behavior