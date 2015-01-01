Abstract

BACKGROUND: Research on child sexual abuse increasingly focuses on sexually offending females; however, there is a lack of research that focuses on the individuals being affected. Studies have suggested that the consequences for those affected by sexually offending males and females are comparable.



OBJECTIVE: The aim is to compare mental health consequences of sexual abuse perpetrated by women versus men in quantity and type. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Data was anonymously retrieved from the German-wide contact point "help line sexual abuse" from 2016 to 2021. Details of abuse cases, gender of the offending individuals, and reported mental disorders of the person affected were analyzed. The sample consisted of N = 3351 callers with experiences of child sexual abuse.



METHOD: The relationship between gender of the perpetrating person and mental disorders of the victimized person was computed using logistic regression models. To account for rare events data, Firth's logistics regression model was used.



RESULTS: The consequences were similar in quantity, albeit different in type. Callers with experiences of female-perpetrated abuse were more likely to report suicidality, non-suicidal self-injury behavior, personality disorders, dissociative identity disorders, alcohol/ drug addiction, and schizophrenia, while people with experiences of male-perpetrated abuse rather reported post-traumatic stress disorder, affective disorders, anxiety disorders, dissociative disorders, eating disorders, externalized disorders, and psychosomatic disorders.



CONCLUSIONS: The differences may be due to stigmatization leading to dysfunctional coping mechanisms. Societal gender stereotypes must be reduced, especially within the professional helping system to ensure support for people who have experienced sexual abuse, regardless of gender.

Language: en