Abstract

BACKGROUND: Literature has emphasized the role of biopsychosocial factors in internalizing disorders; however, the role of developmental competencies of a child have not been explored much in this context. The current study aimed to understand the differences in developmental competencies, temperament, parenting practices and psychosocial adversities between children with and without internalizing disorders.



METHOD: The sample consisted of 200 children and adolescents aged seven to 18 years, with equal number of those with and without an internalizing disorder; and one of their parents. Psychopathology, temperament, interpersonal competence, emotion regulation, executive function, self-concept, adaptive behaviour, parenting practices, life events, family environment and abnormal psychosocial situations were measured using standardized tools.



FINDINGS: Discriminant analysis revealed that temperamental domains of sociability and rhythmicity, developmental competencies of adaptive behaviour and self-concept, parenting practices involving father's involvement and overall positive parenting differentiated the clinical and control groups better. Among psychosocial adversities, family environment domains of cohesion and organization, and subjective stress from life events and abnormal psychosocial situations were the most important discriminators.



CONCLUSION: The current study reveals that specific individual factors involving temperament and developmental competencies and environmental factors involving parenting practices and psychosocial adversities are significantly associated with internalizing disorders. This has implications for the mental health care of children and adolescents with internalizing disorders.

