BACKGROUND: Given recent historical increases in young adults frequent cannabis use and changes in cannabis policies throughout the United States, there is a need to examine high-risk patterns of use. This paper examined predictors and cannabis-related outcomes of "wake-and-bake" cannabis use, operationalized as use within 30min of waking.



METHODS: Participants were 409 young adults (M(age)=21.61 years, 50.8% female) enrolled in a longitudinal study on simultaneous alcohol and cannabis use (i.e., using alcohol and cannabis at the same time such that their effects overlap). Eligibility criteria included reporting alcohol use 3+ times and simultaneous alcohol and cannabis use 1+ times in the past month. Participants completed twice-daily surveys for six 14-day bursts across two calendar years. Aims were tested using multilevel models.



RESULTS: Analyses were limited to cannabis use days (9406 days; 33.3% of all sampled days), and thereby to participants who reported using cannabis (384 participants; 93.9% of the sample). Wake-and-bake use was reported on 11.2% of cannabis use days and at least once by 35.4% of participants who used cannabis. On wake-and-bake use days, participants were high for more hours and had greater odds of driving under the influence of cannabis, but did not experience more negative consequences, relative to non-wake-and-bake cannabis use days. Participants who reported more cannabis use disorder symptoms and those reporting higher average social anxiety motives for cannabis use reported more frequent wake-and-bake use.



CONCLUSIONS: Wake-and-bake cannabis use may be a useful marker of high-risk cannabis use, including driving under the influence of cannabis.



Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving

