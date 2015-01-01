Abstract

The aim of this study was to analyze the rescues carried out by surfers from Portugal and Spain, their knowledge of rescue and resuscitation and their perception and risk behavior while surfing. An online survey was conducted in 2048 surfers from Portugal and Spain, with questions regarding the demographic characteristics, experience, perception and risk behavior of the surfers; rescues attended by the surfers and surfer's knowledge and experience in rescue and resuscitation. Concerning the number of rescues carried out by surfers, 78.5% of the participants had to carry out at least one rescue in their lifetime. A significant association was found between the years of surfing experience, the surfing level and the number of rescues carried out (p < 0.05). Thirty-five-point eight percent of the surfers never attended a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) course and 76.2% had no work experience as a lifeguard. Correspondingly, the vast majority of the surfers analyzed did not have the essential knowledge about rescue and resuscitation. This study provides evidence of the important role that surfers play in saving lives on Portuguese and Spanish beaches. The results suggest that the number of rescues conducted by surfers each year in Portugal and Spain is relevant to reducing the number of fatalities that occur along coasts.

Language: en