Citation
Beranbaum S, Kouri N, Van der Merwe N, DePierro VK, D'Andrea W. J. Child Adolesc. Trauma 2023; 16(2): 163-172.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
37234824
PMCID
Abstract
Self report measures have been widely used in research to illustrate high rates of exposure to violence among youth in trauma-saturated regions, such as Cape Town, South Africa. To better understand the risk and resilience factors of youth who have been exposed to, witnessed, or directly experienced violence, the current study used a multi-method assessment in a naturalistic setting that included heart rate variability (an index of regulatory flexibility and cardiovascular health), a computerized risk-taking task, and self report measures. Youth (N = 83) from Cape Town, South Africa, participated in a psychobiological assessment.
Language: en
Keywords
Risk; South Africa; Resilience; Child violence exposure; Multi-method; Psychophysiology; Psychosocial