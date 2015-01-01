|
Menon SE, Barthelemy JJ. J. Child Adolesc. Trauma 2023; 16(2): 209-220.
37234831
BACKGROUND: Rates of aggressive offending among Justice-Involved Young Women (JIYW) have increased over the past few decades. Yet, there is little discourse, research, or intervention to address it among young women. AIMS/HYPOTHESES: This study hypothesized that a higher capacity for self-restraint measured on the Weinberger Adjustment Inventory (WAI) scale among 14-18-year-old JIYW would moderate the relationship between the exposure to violence and serious aggressive offending.
Juvenile justice; Aggressive offending; Exposure to violence; Justice-involved girls; Self-restraint