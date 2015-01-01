Abstract

A substantial number of children who experienced child maltreatment drop out of evidence-based trauma-focused treatments (TF-CBT). Identifying child, family, and treatment-related factors associated with treatment dropout is important to be able to prevent this from happening and to effectively treat children's trauma-related symptoms.



METHODS: A quantitative review was performed based on a systematic synthesis of the literature on potential risk factors for dropout of trauma-focused treatment in maltreated children.



RESULTS: Eight studies were included, that examined TF-CBT, reporting on 139 effects of potential risk factors for dropout. Each factor was classified into one of ten domains. Small but significant effects were found for the "Demographic and Family" risk domain (r = .121), with factors including being male, child protective services involvement or placement, and minority status, and for the "Youth Alliance" risk domain (r = .207), with factors including low therapist-child support and low youth perception of parental approval. Moderator analyses suggested that family income and parental education may better predict the risk for TF-CBT dropout than other variables in the "Demographic and Family" domain.



CONCLUSIONS: Our results provide a first overview of risk factors for dropout of trauma-focused treatments (TF-CBT) after child maltreatment, and highlight the role of the therapeutic relationship in this. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: The online version contains supplementary material available at 10.1007/s40653-022-00500-2.

Language: en