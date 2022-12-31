|
Rock KL, Lawson AJ, Duffy J, Mellor A, Treble R, Copeland CS. J. Forensic Leg. Med. 2023; 97: e102542.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
37236142
BACKGROUND AND AIMS: On November 8th(,) 2022, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a statement alerting healthcare professionals to the increasing prevalence of xylazine in illicit drug overdoses in the country. Xylazine is a veterinary medicine with sedative, analgesic and muscle relaxant properties that is used as a heroin/fentanyl adulterant on the illicit drug market in North America. Here we report the first drug-related death associated with xylazine in the United Kingdom.
Language: en
Surveillance; Death; Toxicology; Overdose; Adulterant; Xylazine