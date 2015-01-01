|
Schiro S, Elwood LS, Streed T, Kivisto AJ. J. Forensic Sci. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37235488
Forensic science professionals are routinely exposed to potentially traumatizing evidence. This study aimed to estimate the prevalence of occupational posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among forensic science professionals, identify job-related correlates of PTSD symptoms, and examine the role of social support in mitigating PTSD symptomology. In response to recruitment through the American Academy of Forensic Sciences, the American Society of Crime Laboratory Directors, and Evidence Technology Magazine, 449 forensic science professionals participated in the current study.
Language: en
vicarious trauma; forensic science professionals; job-related trauma; occupational PTSD; witnessed trauma