|
Citation
|
Salim SR, Bhuptani PH, Eshelman LR, LaPlena NM, Messman TL. J. Interpers. Violence 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37232183
|
Abstract
|
Bisexual women experience higher rates of rape and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) prevalence compared to heterosexual and lesbian women. In addition, bisexual women experience unique antibisexual stigma and minority stress, which are associated with post-trauma outcomes. The aim of the current study was to test trauma-related shame as a mechanism in the relations of self-blame and bisexual minority stress (i.e., antibisexual stigma and internalized binegativity) with rape-related PTSD symptom. The sample consisted of 192 cisgender bisexual women (ages 18-35 years) who reported an experience of rape since the age of 18.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
antibisexual stigma; cisgender bisexual women; internalized binegativity; rape-related PTSD severity; self-blame; trauma-related shame